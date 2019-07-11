KEELEY, Carolyn Ann:
Suddenly passed away at home on Tuesday, 9th July 2019. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Steph. Cherished mother, mother-in-law, and stepmother to Ramari & Dennis, Gordon & Teri-Lou, Alister & Storm, James & Shelly and Tony & Roseanne. Much loved Nan, sister, aunty, and cousin. Eldest child of the late Jim & Kathy Tuoro.
"Gone too soon"
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at her home at 47 Hall Street, Kihikihi, on Saturday, 13th July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Kihikihi Cemetery. All communications to The Keeley Family, c/- 47 Hall Street, Kihikihi 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019