IHLE, Carolyn Christine:
Peacefully on 5th February 2020 at Victoria Place Rest Home; aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife to Hedley for 51 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Gennie and Noel, Dale and Julie. Loved "Ma" to Courtney. Jessica and Paige; and Great-Grandma to Niko. Loved sister to Cheryl and Barry, Allen and Larissa, and Aunty to all their families.
"How lucky are we to have you in our lives that makes saying goodbye so hard"
A Service for Carol will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 139 Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa, on Tuesday, 11th February at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 8, 2020