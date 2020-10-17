Caroline SMITH

Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Les Munro Centre
King Street East
Te Kuiti
View Map
Death Notice

SMITH,
Caroline Maree (nee Daniel):
Peacefully at her home on Thursday 15th October 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Lionel. Much loved mother of Kaitlin and Charlie, Adam, and Mackenzie. Cherished and loved daughter of Claire and the late Max Daniel and sister to Mike and Lee-Anne, and Chris. An awesome aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Caroline's life will be held at the Les Munro Centre, King Street East, Te Kuiti on Tuesday 20th October at 11am, followed by at private cremation. All communications to Smith Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2020
