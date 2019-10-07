REEVE, Carol June:
Passed away peacefully on the 6th October, with family present, at Waikato Hospital. In her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jeff, loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and John Fowler, Colin and Jenny, Lawrence and Chris, Sandra and Paul Phippen. Loved Grandma of 8 grandchildren and More Grandma of nine great-grandchildren. A service for Carol will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short Street, Matamata on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Reeve Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019