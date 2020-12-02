low platelet count

Carol MALCOMSON

Guest Book
  • "I am sending my condolences, love and thoughts to you all..."
    - Margaret Wright
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
South Baptist Church
131 Ohaupo Rd
Melville, Hamilton
Death Notice

MALCOMSON, Carol Ann:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 30th November 2020, aged 64. Beloved Mum, Nana, Sister, Aunty and friend to many. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Thursday, 3rd December, 11.00am, at the South Baptist Church, 131 Ohaupo Rd, Melville, Hamilton.
Colourful dress at
Carol's request!
In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated. All communications to the Malcomson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2020
