MALCOMSON, Carol Ann:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 30th November 2020, aged 64. Beloved Mum, Nana, Sister, Aunty and friend to many. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Thursday, 3rd December, 11.00am, at the South Baptist Church, 131 Ohaupo Rd, Melville, Hamilton.
Colourful dress at
Carol's request!
In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated. All communications to the Malcomson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 2, 2020