KELLS,
Carol Margaret Valarie
(Valarie):
Passed away peacefully at home aged 70 years on October 12th 2020. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Dayne & Preya (Canada), Danita & Derek (Taranaki) & Kimberley (UK). Loving Grandmother of Matteo, Teigo & Yasmin Kells. Brock, Bianca & Madison Drinkwater. A Service for Valarie will be held at The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton, on Monday, 19th October 2020, at 1pm followed by burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. All communications to the Kells Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
