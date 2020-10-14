Carol KELLS

Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Gardens Pavilion
Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

KELLS,
Carol Margaret Valarie
(Valarie):
Passed away peacefully at home aged 70 years on October 12th 2020. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Dayne & Preya (Canada), Danita & Derek (Taranaki) & Kimberley (UK). Loving Grandmother of Matteo, Teigo & Yasmin Kells. Brock, Bianca & Madison Drinkwater. A Service for Valarie will be held at The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton, on Monday, 19th October 2020, at 1pm followed by burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. All communications to the Kells Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020
