Carol HALL

In Memoriam

HALL, Carol Anne:
15.1.1946 ~ 25.8.2016

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone,
A part of us went with you, the day God took you home.
If tears could build a stairway, and hearts make lane,
We would walk our way to Heaven, and bring you back again.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place, no one could ever fill.
We miss you so very much my dear wife, beautiful mother and gran - Lindsay, Rachel, Chris, Tegan, Cody, Dayne and Kayley.
Love you always for forever.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 25, 2020
