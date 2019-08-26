HALL, Carol Anne:

15.01.1946 - 25.08.2016

If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us and give them to Carol with our love, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. If we could have a lifetime wish it would be to have you back with us. Three years have gone by as you watch over us. We treasure our memories of you and hold love for you beyond words. Miss you so much every day. With all our love - Lindsay, Rachel, Chris, Tegan, Cody, Dayne, Kayley.



