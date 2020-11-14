Carol DEAN

Service Information
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland
2121
92368919
Death Notice

DEAN, Carol Joyce Hunter:
04.02.1918 - 11.11.2020
Passed peacefully at Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe. Loved child of John and Margaret (Edie) Dean of Pokeno, loved sister of the late Bob, Johnnie, Seaton, Betty and Bill. Survived by her nephews and niece Matthew, Jennifer, and Sam, and their families. Special thanks to Ryman's for their wonderful care of Carol over the last 4 years.
Forever in our thoughts.
A service for Carol will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Sunday 15th November, at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 14, 2020
