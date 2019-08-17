CATHRO, Carol Rae (Rae)
(nee Collins):
Peacefully passed away on
16 August 2019, with family by her side. Aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Alison & Julian, Lynley & Paul, Janice & Greg, Grant, Tracy & Murray, Brian & Amanda. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother.
R.I.P.
All communications to the Cathro Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Requiem Mass for Rae will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, cnr Belt Street and Great South Rd, Ngaruawahia, on Tuesday 20 August 2019 at 11.00am. To be followed by her burial in the Jackson Street Cemetery, Jackson Street, Ngaruawahia.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2019