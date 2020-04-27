Byron VODANE

Guest Book
  • "The band didn't quite work out but that wasn't your fault...."
    - Rex Fausett
  • "What an awful shock to see this notice, I feel for you all..."
    - Robert Wadley
  • "We will miss listening to and seeing Byron and his passion..."
    - Brigette Otto
Death Notice

VODANE, Byron Boris:
Passed away on 18th April 2020 in Hamilton, aged 66 years. Much loved father of Shannon John (Qld)) and Anthony Byron (deceased), and husband of Annie (Qld). Loved second son of the late George and Dianna Vodane, and brother of Maxim, Justin, Brenda and the late Peter Anthony. Byron will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, and is remembered especially for his musicianship and as an entertaining performer. A private cremation is to take place and a celebration of Byron's life will be held at a later date. Communications to the Vodane Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.