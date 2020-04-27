VODANE, Byron Boris:
Passed away on 18th April 2020 in Hamilton, aged 66 years. Much loved father of Shannon John (Qld)) and Anthony Byron (deceased), and husband of Annie (Qld). Loved second son of the late George and Dianna Vodane, and brother of Maxim, Justin, Brenda and the late Peter Anthony. Byron will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, and is remembered especially for his musicianship and as an entertaining performer. A private cremation is to take place and a celebration of Byron's life will be held at a later date. Communications to the Vodane Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2020