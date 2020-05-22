NGATAKI,

Bussy Charlotte Harata:

Passed away one year ago today into the dear loving arms of her grandparents Steve and Kake Pene, and parents Bussy and Pic Ngataki, also her aunties, uncles and cousins.

On earth she was our hardworking niece, on our maraes our traffic warden, and go-to for help and information person, now the mould has been broken and she will never be replaced. She will be very busy in heaven now still doing the same work and waiting for us to arrive. We think of you every day and say you are in the best place now, things are not the best down here at the moment.

A daily thought, a silent tear,

A secret wish that you were here.

An empty space no one can fill,

We miss you so and always will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

He tohu aroha

- Your loving aunties Hohi, Cilla, and Helen, and all your cousins, and John and Louise Bridgeman.



