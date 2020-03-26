WALKER, Bryce Selywn:
Passed away on 23rd March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Mary, loving and cherished father and father-in-law of Raylene, Kerry and Morven. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Muriel and Henry, Alistair, Elaine and Graham, and Noeleen; Tom and Jean, and John.
"You will be forever in
our hearts"
A private family service has been held due to the current restrictions at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu. All communications to 1 Veda Lane, Te Awamutu 3800.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 26, 2020