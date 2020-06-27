POOLE, Bryce:11.05.1956 - 26.6.2019

It's been a year since we lost a loving husband and the best dad. Not a day goes by where we don't miss him terribly. So many wonderful memories, forever in our hearts.

Chris, Shonnie, Jake and Vaida would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their love and support over the last twelve months, and look forward to catching up with you when Bryce's headstone is in place."If there ever comes a day

when we can't be together,

keep me in your heart,

I'll stay there forever"

- WTP



