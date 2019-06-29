Bryce POOLE

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Bryce's passing. My thoughts are with..."
    - Glenys Scott (Murcott)
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad times , Pauline and..."
  • "Dear Chris and the Poole family - Deepest sympathy to you..."
  • "Condolences from Kevin and Donna Marshall. Rest in love..."
    - Donna Marshall
  • "Dear Poole Family,My thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Tracey Mackay
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Death Notice

POOLE, Bryce:
(PGF Transport) Peacefully on Wednesday 26th June 2019, at Te Kuiti Hospital with his loving and supportive family at his side. Dearly beloved and cherished husband of Chris. Adored and loved dad of Shonnie, Jake, Vaida and their partners. Loved son of the late Don and Vida, brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Ross, Bill and Zita, Steve and Joanne, Donald and Dianne, Martin and Sheree and their families. A celebration of Bryce's life will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, at the Les Munro Centre, King Street East, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to Poole Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2019
