POOLE, Bryce:
(PGF Transport) Peacefully on Wednesday 26th June 2019, at Te Kuiti Hospital with his loving and supportive family at his side. Dearly beloved and cherished husband of Chris. Adored and loved dad of Shonnie, Jake, Vaida and their partners. Loved son of the late Don and Vida, brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Ross, Bill and Zita, Steve and Joanne, Donald and Dianne, Martin and Sheree and their families. A celebration of Bryce's life will be held on Wednesday 3rd July, at the Les Munro Centre, King Street East, Te Kuiti, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to Poole Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2019