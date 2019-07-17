JONES,
Bryan Matthew (Jonsey):
Peacefully at home on 15 July 2019. Aged 56. Loved father of Chanelle Jones and Chris McConochie. Adored Poppa to his grandkids. Cherished former partner of Sara. Legend to all his friends and family.
"Keep it down to a dull roar!"
A service for Jonesy will be held at 3.30pm on Friday 19 July at 2019 at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Donations are welcome at the Chapel. All communications to Chanelle 022 3660363 or Sara 022 4995966.
Published in Waikato Times on July 17, 2019