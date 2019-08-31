Bryan BATTEN

BATTEN, Bryan Drummond:
Peacefully on the 29th of August 2019 after a tough battle with cancer. Dearly loved dad of Julia and Warren, Michelle and Owen, Maree and Nobby, Toni and Grant. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Monday 2 September 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. who were wonderful in their support. Communications to the Batten family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2019
