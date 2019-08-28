WALTERS, "Barney"
Bruce Raymond:
Barney passed away on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 71 years and 4 days. Loved husband of Marie. Best friend and father of Shane & Kylie (Australia). Dearly loved Grandpa of Aaron. Brother and brother-in-law of Phil & Christine, and Uncle of Mandy, Sarah, Emma and their families. Brother to Edith, Ethel & Lorraine and their families. Barney's Celebration of Life will be held at Kaipaki Hall, 530 Kaipaki Road, Ohaupo, on Friday 30th August at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers the family will have a collection box for Hospice.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 28, 2019