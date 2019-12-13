PATTIE, Bruce MacGregor:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 10th December 2019, with family at his side. Aged 80 years. Son of the late Roy and Minnie. Loved brother of Doreen and the late Rita. Loved uncle of Emma, Amanda, Matthew, Ian, Wayne, Tony, Jacqueline, Sonya and the late Brendan. Loved great-uncle and great-great-uncle of Aurora, Drusilla, Leroy, Seth, Katie and Markus. A service to remember Bruce will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 87 Rangiaowhia Road, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 16th December 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by the burial at Pirongia Cemetery. All communications to The Pattie Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 13, 2019