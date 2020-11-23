low platelet count

Bruce LORNIE

Guest Book
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
Morrinsville
View Map
Death Notice

LORNIE, Bruce Miller:
Passed away 21st November 2020, aged 88 years. Loving soul mate of Adrienne for 60 years. Treasured father of Anne, Peter and the late David, father-in-law of Don and Rita. Fun loving Poppa of 6 grandchildren, and Great-Poppa to 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother to Joan and Graeme. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Thursday 26th November 2020, at 11.00am, in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Morrinsville. All communications to the Lornie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 23, 2020
