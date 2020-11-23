LORNIE, Bruce Miller:
Passed away 21st November 2020, aged 88 years. Loving soul mate of Adrienne for 60 years. Treasured father of Anne, Peter and the late David, father-in-law of Don and Rita. Fun loving Poppa of 6 grandchildren, and Great-Poppa to 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother to Joan and Graeme. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Thursday 26th November 2020, at 11.00am, in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Morrinsville. All communications to the Lornie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 23, 2020