HALLIDAY, Bruce Ernest:
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday the 9th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of John & Karyn, Patrice & Gary, beloved Grandad of Sharnie, Reanna, Joel & Natasha.
Rest In Peace, you'll always be close in our hearts.
Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. All communications to the Halliday family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 14, 2020