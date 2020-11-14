DEARLOVE, Bruce Charles:
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 87. Loved husband of Janis. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Steven and Jacqueline (Wanaka), Maylene and Stephen Fenwick (Oamaru), Vaughan and Sonya (Apiti), Lance and Marianne and special granddad to his 11 grandchildren.
Now pain free and with his Lord.
A service for Bruce will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Hohaia and Broadway, Matamata on Friday 20 November at 11.00am followed by interment. Messages to the Dearlove family, PO Box 6, Matamata 3440. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020