DAVEY, Bruce Roydon:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset down the Lane, Hamilton, on 14th April 2020, aged 84. Son of Royston and Doreen (both deceased). Former husband of Roimata. Father of Doreen (deceased) Wayne, Annette, Lois and Karen. Brother of Colin (deceased) Allan (deceased) Neil, Ian and Dennise. Grandfather of Michelle, Rebecca, Paige, Aleisha, Joseph and Kimberlee. Owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, a private burial has been held at Hamilton Returned Servicemen's Cemetery. A memorial service to be held at a later date, after lockdown ends.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2020