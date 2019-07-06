DES FORGES, Brooke:

Ten years have gone by – I've a few more wrinkles and grey hairs, the grandees have grown up and are doing just fine, Kent, Lisa Nicola and David are ticking along as you would have liked them to, but boy oh boy, it's a very different world now from the one you left behind! We still miss your wisdom, generosity and stories but one thing time hasn't erased is the lifetime of great memories we hold so dear. We've taken care of emptying the wine cellar but still have a couple of 'single malts' and some 'stickies' which we'll use to raise a glass to your loving memory today. Always in our hearts and lives, love you always – Kathie. Also Lee, Kent Lisa Henri and Brylee, Nicola David Haidee and Oliver and "the girls" - Megan, Bridget and Katrina.

'As we loved you,

so we miss you.

In our memory

you are always near.'



