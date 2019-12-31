WILLIAMS, Brian (Taffy):
Passed away on 29th December 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69. Husband of Glenys, and loved brother of John, Alan, and Wendy (Wales). Much loved and adored father and father-in-law to Bryn, David, Nerys, Tyson, Charys, and Mike. Cherished grandad (Dee) to Grace, Iyla, Jack, and Ella.
He will be dearly missed
and never forgotten as a
loyal father and friend.
A celebration for Brian's life will be held at his home 106 Windmill Road, Tamahere, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 1st January 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 31, 2019