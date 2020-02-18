WEIR, Brian:
Passed away peacefully at home in his favourite chair on Friday 14th February 2020. Loved husband of Colleen, cherished Dad to Hannah, Frances, and his pets Baxter and Gypsy. Beloved younger brother to Colleen and the late Graham and Dorothy. Uncle B to his nieces and nephews. Good mate to many. We will be celebrating his life at the Hamilton Car Club at 1.00pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020, and will have time for friends to tell a story about Brian if they wish. All communications to the Weir family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2020