Brian WEIR

Guest Book
  • "Colleen Frances ,Hannah and Brian's extended Family Our..."
    - Anne Collins
  • "So sad to hear this news some awesome memories will be..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Kevin has alot of..."
    - Catherine Farmer
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.Many happy memories..."
    - Les and Maureen Kempster
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

WEIR, Brian:
Passed away peacefully at home in his favourite chair on Friday 14th February 2020. Loved husband of Colleen, cherished Dad to Hannah, Frances, and his pets Baxter and Gypsy. Beloved younger brother to Colleen and the late Graham and Dorothy. Uncle B to his nieces and nephews. Good mate to many. We will be celebrating his life at the Hamilton Car Club at 1.00pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020, and will have time for friends to tell a story about Brian if they wish. All communications to the Weir family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.