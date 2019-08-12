ROBERTSON, Brian:
On Wednesday 7 August 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Jackie. Loved and respected Dad of Garry and Janet; Mark and Sheryl; Neil and Linda. Loved Grandpa of Sally, Fiona, Emily; Andrea, Sarah, Jacqui; Christopher, Daniel, Michael. Great-Grandpa of Matthew, Tegan, Zoey and Leah.
"For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne,
We'll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne."
To farewell Brian, a private family service was held on Saturday. The family would like to thank everybody for their support and kind wishes.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2019