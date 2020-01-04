Brian MOSS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian MOSS.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Mardon Road Church
Fairview Downs
Hamilton
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Piako Cemetery
Seales Road
Morrinsville.
View Map
Death Notice

MOSS, Brian Hilton:
Passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019 at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home, Rototuna, in his 87th year. Much loved husband of the late Hilda Mary (Betty) Moss for 56 years. Loved father of Peter and Linda. Father-in-law of Cori and Raewyn. Loved Grandfather of Jade, Brian, Liam and Sarah. Great-Grandfather of Carter.
"Waiting on his Lord".
A service will be held at the Mardon Road Church, Fairview Downs, Hamilton, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. The Moss family would like to thank the Hospice Team for their wonderful support during this time. All communications to the Moss family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.