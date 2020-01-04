MOSS, Brian Hilton:
Passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019 at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home, Rototuna, in his 87th year. Much loved husband of the late Hilda Mary (Betty) Moss for 56 years. Loved father of Peter and Linda. Father-in-law of Cori and Raewyn. Loved Grandfather of Jade, Brian, Liam and Sarah. Great-Grandfather of Carter.
"Waiting on his Lord".
A service will be held at the Mardon Road Church, Fairview Downs, Hamilton, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. The Moss family would like to thank the Hospice Team for their wonderful support during this time. All communications to the Moss family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 4, 2020