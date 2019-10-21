MOORHEAD,
Brian Solomon Chambers:
On Saturday, 19 October 2019 peacefully at home with family at his side. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Loved Dad and 'Old Fella' to Barbara and Jim. Loved by his sisters Isobel, Mavis, Kathy and their families.
'Now at peace together again with Lenore.'
A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Thursday 24 October at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Moorhead family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2019