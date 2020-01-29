Brian MELLAR

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Atawhai Assisi Home Chapel
158 Matangi Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

MELLAR,
Brian Dempster: (QSM)
On 28 January 2020, peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Loved dad of Robyn Mellar-Smith (Botany Downs), Sue & Mike Beadle (Tamahere), Steve & Nancy (Taupo), Jeni & Kevin Palmer (Tauranga), Greg & Lynette (Doubtless Bay), Phil & Bar (France). Much loved Poppa of his 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
'Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you.'
Matthew 25:34A service for Brian will be held at Atawhai Assisi Home Chapel, 158 Matangi Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, 1 February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Atawhai Assisi Home & Hospital, 158 Matangi Road, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Mellar family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
