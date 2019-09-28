MAISEY, Brian Herbert:
(Reg. No 465045). Passed away peacefully, at home, on 26 September 2019. Loved husband of Pam. Loved father of Sue, Paul, Peter, Christine, and their families. A service for Brian will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 1 October 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Maisey family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019