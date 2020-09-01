Brian ELSMORE

Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
130a Percival Road
Newstead, Hamilton
ELSMORE, Brian David:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 29th August 2020. Loved partner of Margo. Adored father of Rosemarie and the late Heather. Poppa of two beautiful girls.
'He touched the lives of many and an inspiration to all'
A funeral service for Brian will be held at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 130a Percival Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, at 1.00pm. Donations to the Fellowship Baptist Church would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Due to covid restrictions all who wish to attend Brian's funeral service can register by phoning 07 8551878 or emailing [email protected] All correspondence to the Elsmore family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 1, 2020
