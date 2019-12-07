COSTLEY, Brian James:
Born 7th February 1931, died 4th December 2019, aged 88. Beloved husband of Fay. Father and father-in-law of Kerry and Cathy, Wendy and Maurice, Judy and Ian, Debbie, Sandra and Dave. Grandad to Steven, Aaron, Jason, Richard, David, Victoria, James, Keegan, David, Kate, Ella and Max. Great-Grandad to Abigail, Travis, Kris, Nina, Nils and Nellie. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 10:30am followed by a private burial. All communications to the Costley family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 7, 2019