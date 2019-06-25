Brian CARLISLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian CARLISLE.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

CARLISLE, Brian:
On 24 June 2019 at Waikato Hospital aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth and the late Joan. Father of Gillian, Stephen, Sandra and Anita. Papa of 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A service for Brian will be held at St John's Methodist Church, cnr of Grey and Wellington Streets, Hamilton East, on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Carlisle family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.