BURDON, Brian Joseph:
Passed away peacefully on 20 September 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean (nee Norman) for 50 years. Loved son of Mabel (nee Perano) and Fred Hogg, adopted son of Margaret and William (Bill) Butler.
Eternity! Imagine the biggest mountain in the world and every billion years a bird removes a grain of sand.
When the mountain no longer exists, Eternity has barely begun.
Requiem Mass for Brian was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Te Awamutu. Correspondence to: The Burdon Family, C/- 3 Peacock Road, RD 4, Otorohanga 3974.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019