FISHER, Brett Donald:
On Saturday 4th July 2020, aged 57. Loved husband of Kristie. Loved father of Joezak and Terisse. Proud new grandad of Lexi. Loved son of Claire and step-son of David Williams. Loved son of Donald Fisher (deceased). Special brother of Greg and Martin, Nikki and Sorelle (Aust). Loved by his sisters-in-law Janine and Myra and his nieces and nephews. A funeral to celebrate Brett's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Fisher family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on July 8, 2020