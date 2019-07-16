McCONE, Brendon Lloyd:

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 12th July 2019, the day after his 51st birthday. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Donna. Devoted and loving father of Cooper. Loved stepfather and friend of Taylor, Morgan, and Woody. Dearly loved son of Lloyd and Ralene. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Gillian, Trevor, and Aaron. Loved son-in-law of Raewyn and Allen Rountree. Treasured brother-in-law of Mike and Linda, Sally and Allan, Kathy and Craig. Loved and respected uncle of Mitchell, Kylie, Jet, Lucy, Gemma, Ashley, Cody, Jamie, Kalvin and their families. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato and Waikato Hospital for all their compassionate care of Brendon and his family.

"There are two stars now,

not one"

To honour Brendon's wishes a memorial service will be held at the Te Awamutu Golf Course Clubrooms, on Thursday, 18th July 2019, at 3.30pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McCone family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



