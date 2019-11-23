Acknowledgement

CARR, Brendan:

Paul and Catherine Carr, Raewyn and Katherine, Barbara, Phillip, Glenn and Nadeen, and Claire and Sam wish to acknowledge the many cards, flowers, phone calls, and baking received by us upon the recent passing of our much loved son, partner, dad, brother, and uncle; Brendan James. They were greatly appreciated. The ambulance and fire brigade teams, Brendan's good friend Simon, and the Waikato Hospital I.C.U., you were all brilliant. Brendan's workmates and friends, and our wider family, we appreciated you all being at the hospital. To all those who joined us at our home for the service, we thank you all. Piopio Cosmopolitan Club, the Aria Hall Committee and the Mokau Kohuanui Marae, we are all thankful for your kindness. Terry Bradley, a lovely service, and Eion Scarlett for your caring and professional help, you were both brilliant.

Brendan will be

forever in our hearts.



