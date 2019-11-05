CARR, Brendan:

Sadly passed away on 3 November 2019 surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital. Beloved son of Catherine and Paul Carr, adored father of Kathrine Tania Marie Barton-Carr, and treasured partner of Raewyn Deborah Barton. Cherished brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

A gentle giant who had a heart of gold.

You are no longer in our lives to share but in our hearts, you are always there with precious memories we all hold dear.

He will lay at 7 Kuku Street, Piopio, from there a Service will be held on Wednesday 6 November at 4 Tui Street, Piopio, at 12.00noon, where we will all say our last goodbyes to our dearly missed Uncle Brendan.

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



