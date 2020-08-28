BENNETT, Brenda Wikitoria:

14.8.1945 - 26.8.2020

After a lengthy illness surrounded by her loving family. Much loved and cherished wife of Robin for 52 years. Mother to Jeffrey & partner Sarah, Brendan and partner Melissa, Steve and partner Avril, and a loving Nana to her 9 mokos and 2 great-mokos whom she loved dearly. Brenda is currently in state at her home at 16 Cate Road, Rototuna, Hamilton, until her final farewell service on Saturday 29th August 2020 which, due to the current level 2 restrictions, will be a private farewell for 100 family members and close friends. Finally the Bennett family would like to thank the staff at M17 Waikato Hospital and Awatere Rest Home for the palliative care provided over the past few weeks.

Ormsby Family Funerals

0800 737 953



