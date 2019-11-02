MAKENE, Beverly (nee Paton):
24.03.1942 - 31.10.019
Beverly affectionately known by all as Nanny Bev passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by her whanau at the age of 77. Loving daughter of the late Eric and Justine Paton, younger sister of Brian, adored wife of Bo Makene, cherished mother & mother-in-law of Luana & Mike, Brett & TC, Noel & Kristy, Dean & Joy, Lance & Ratty, Danielle, Quintin & Marrissa. The best Nanny to all her mokopuna, a cherished auntie, cousin, and friend to many.
Your battle is now over mum a solider called home to rest.
Mum will lay in state at Whakaarataamaiti Marae, Domain Road until her nehu on Sunday 3rd November at 11am. Thereafter she will then make her final journey to Putaruru Cemetery on Domain road, Putaruru. The Makene whanau invite whanau and friends back to the Marae for kai hakari.
Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie.
