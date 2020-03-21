Beverley WINCH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley WINCH.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

WINCH, Beverley Mary:
On 19 March 2020 at Hamilton, with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife of the late Leon Olaf, cherished mother of Megan and Jonathan, loved mother-in-law of Barbara and Rikke, and dear grandmother of Sofie and Villads. A private service has been held. The family would like to thank Beverley's loyal friends for their companionship over many years, as well the nursing staff at Hilda Ross for their compassionate care, particularly Debbie, Lydia, Marife and Rommel. All communications to the Winch family at 12 Nathan Avenue, Paraparaumu Beach.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.