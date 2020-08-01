

TURNWALD,

Beverley Eleanor:

9 October 1940 – 15 June 2020



John, together with Mark and Lisa, Brett and Darinee, and Cate and Bob Hollinshead, and their families, wish to thank friends for their expressions of sympathy in their sad loss of Bev and for the cards and flowers and help in many ways. A special thanks to those who generously donated to the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge in Hamilton.

We have many happy memories. Loved by her family and a friend to many, now at peace.



