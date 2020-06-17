TURNWALD,
Beverley Eleanor:
Died peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 15 June 2020, in her 80th year. Loved and loving wife of John. Mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Lisa, Brett and Darinee, Cate and Bob. Grandmother to Lucy, Samantha and Sophie; Anton, Theo and Mahe; Liam, Flynn and Lara; Finley, Fyfe and Cerwyn. Loved and respected sister-in-law and Aunt. A service for Bev will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 20 June 2020, at 1.00pm. Our family give thanks for her cheery nature, her love of her garden and roses and kindness to many friends. Donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society Lion's Lodge; these may be left at the service. Thanks to Dr Louise Spellman and OPR Waikato Hospital.
Now at Peace
All communications to the Turnwald family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 17 to June 19, 2020