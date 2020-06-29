KAY, Beverley Joy:

Passed away on 28th June 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Ross. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of David and Marie, Neville and Debbie, Keith and Karyn. Cherished grandma of Michael, Glenn and Roni, Simon and Rochelle, John and Katie, Hannah and Phillip, Sam and Hayley. Precious great-grandma of Kailani, River, Dusky, Ella, Noah, Lucy, Kylan, and Mack.

"Bev will be remembered for her love and generosity to all.

She touched so many hearts."

A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 3rd July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Kay family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



