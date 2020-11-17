CRANSTON, Beverley Lois:
On Monday, 16th November 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Aged 71 years. Much loved wife of the late Mike. Dearly loved mother of Lynette; Dennis and Rochelle; Debbie and Brent; and Kelly. Nana of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Special sister to Peter.
"We will be forever broken hearted"
A celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday 19th November at 1.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 17, 2020