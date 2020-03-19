Beverley CLAUSEN

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to you all.much loved aunty of michelle and ..."
    - Michelle & ian Hopkins
  • "Much loved sister of Neal, cherished friend of Hazel, and..."
  • "CLAUSEN, Beverley Anne: Passed away on 18th March 2020...."
    - Beverley CLAUSEN
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Activate Church
11 Bisley Road
Enderley
View Map
Death Notice

CLAUSEN,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
Peacefully on 17 March 2020. Aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul for almost 22 years. Much loved mother of Cameron, Brandon & Nicole, and loved stepmother to Luke, Jeremy, Amanda, and all their partners. Adored Nana to Amelia, Ari, Valentina, Inez, Penelope & Lachlan. Loved sister of Brian, Aileen & Neal. A dearly loved friend to many. A celebration of Bev's life will be held on Saturday 21 March 2020 at 12.00 noon at Activate Church, 11 Bisley Road, Enderley – entrance off Wairere Drive. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the Clausen family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.