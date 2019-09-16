ADDY, Beverly Frances:
On Friday 13th September 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Gayle. Cherished nana to Jason, Melaine and Simon Howe and their families. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held on Tuesday 17th September at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the Addy Family would appreciated donations to Hillview Home and these may be left at the service.
Will be Sadly Missed
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2019