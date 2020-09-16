HEATH, Bevan John:
Passed away peacefully on 13th September 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Pat. Loving Dad to Shelley, Matt and Megan. Treasured Grandad to Marcia, Alexia, Ruby, Lilly and Piper. Grateful thanks to the staff at Aparangi Rest Home for their care. There will be a Graveside Service held at the Tairua Cemetery, Main Road, Tairua, on Friday, 18th September, at 12.00pm, followed by refreshments at 8 Wharf Rd to share the many memories of Bevan's life.
"While the wind breathes a sigh and the sea laps the shore we will remember him."
All communications to the Heath Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2020