WILLIAMS, Betty Kathleen
(nee Morrison):
Passed away 25 March 2020 suddenly at Waikato Hospital, aged 87. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Colin (dec), Steven & Stephanie, Robyn & James (dec), Patricia & Andre, Barbara (dec) and Sandra. Loved Grandmother to Melanie, Ruben, Grant, Sarah, Kyron, Jade, Alexander, Sonja, Kellie, Daniel, Benjamin, Sheldon and their partners. Loved Great-Grandmother to Keira, Stevie, Zinzan, Jonah, Julian, Olivia, Rafael, Ryder and Memphis.
She will be sadly missed by all generations whom she loved.
Due to the current lockdown a service will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2020